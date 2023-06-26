New gender pay gap figures have revealed that women who work full time at Lichfield District Council are on average paid more than men.

The data will be discussed at a meeting of the local authority’s employment committee this week.

A report shows that the gender pay gap climbed from 2.36% to 2.4% in 2022/23.

The breakdown of figures shows that around 75% of the 310 person workforce is full time, up from 61% perviously.

While women were being paid an average of £15.94 an hour compared to £15 for men working full time, the part time figures show that male staff are earning an average of £12.94 an hour compared to £12.53 for female workers.

A draft report to the meeting said:

“We are confident that our gender pay gap does not stem from paying men and women different toy for the same or equivalent work. “Our gender pay gap may be as a result of the roles which men and women undertake within the council and the salaries that these roles attract.” Lichfield District Council report

The report will be discussed at the meeting on Thursday (29th June).