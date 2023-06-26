A report has recommended plans for a solar farm on land between Lichfield and Tamworth are approved.

A decision on the proposals for Highfields Farm off Clifton Lane was delayed in April after the chair of the planning committee raised concerns the land was better quality than had been suggested.

The scheme – which would see 47.6 hectares of land covered in panels – has also drawn local concern as well as opposition from The Ramblers Society and Historic England who said they had “grave concerns” over the scheme’s impact on the landscape.

But a Lichfield District Council officer’s report has confirmed the scheme is recommended for approval.

A report to a meeting of the planning committee next week said:

“There are no designated heritage assets within the site and therefore the development would not result in any changes to the structure or built fabric of heritage assets. “The application site surrounds Highfields Farmhouse which is a Grade II Listed Georgian farmhouse. Following comments of and discussion with the council’s conservation team during the course of the application the layout of the proposed panels has been revised surrounding the farmhouse. “Historic England raise concerns in relation to the scheme, its impact upon the historic environment including listed buildings, conservation areas and the scheduled monument at Seckington which is a Motte and Bailey. “Following initial concerns from Historic England, the site of the Motte and Bailey has been visited and though the surrounding fields are accessible, the mound is fenced and publicly inaccessible, therefore views from the top and ensuing impact upon the setting are not considered to be frequent or to a degree which may outweigh other considerations.” Planning report

A decision will be made at a meeting of Lichfield District Council’s planning committee on 3rd July.