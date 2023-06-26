A singer has hailed the importance of live performances in folk music as she prepares to perform as part of the Lichfield Festival.

Kate Rusby will play at Lichfield Cathedral on 13th July.

This year marks her 30th anniversary as a folk performer with a number of recordings clocked up over the decades.

But Kate says her love of the live folk scene remains strong.

“It is a form of music that is in its element when live, mainly because it is very interactive as audiences always sing along and get involved in the stories and songs. “Also, that is the heart of folk music’s roots – it was a way of passing on stories and information, long before it was ever recorded and it is relatively recently that it has moved into the concert form as we know it. “Originally, it was just sung in pubs and social gatherings if someone fancied getting up and doing a song or two. “It has come a long way since then, but the live side of it must always continue.”

She said her show would feature both her hits and interactions with the audience.

“I have always chatted with them [the audience] – I think I started when I used to tour on my own and it was a way of having a second to tune my guitar between songs.

“It just always felt odd that the audience were sat looking at me while I tuned so I started chatting to them as I did it and it just went on from there. It’s also a great way to get the songs across and have a catch up with everyone.

“Although I don’t like to give too much away as I think it’s good for people to hear the songs and take from them what they choose.”

For details on tickets for Kate Rusby’s concert on 13th July, visit the Lichfield Festival website.