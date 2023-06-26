The Staffordshire Commissioner says police and fire services have “made improvements and embraced new challenges” in the past year.

Ben Adams made his comments in his annual report, which will be discussed at a meeting of the Staffordshire Police, Fire and Crime Panel next week.

The document reveals that both services in Staffordshire have faced continued high demand in 2022, with Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service seeing a 16% increase in the number of incidents attended.

Commissioner Adams said steps such as the recruitment of 120 additional police officers in the period covered had helped to enhance provision.

“Both services have made improvements and embraced new challenges during a difficult year, when the unacceptable behaviour of some individuals in other parts of the country have discredited the services and undermined national confidence. “Last year your additional council tax enabled investment in additional call handlers in the contact centre and underpinned the new local policing model launched in July which saw an expansion in response officers, along with a renewed commitment to neighbourhood policing in eleven local teams each led by a Chief Inspector. “This year, in a period of high inflation and rising energy costs, I listened to concerns about household budgets and set council tax increases that were lower than elsewhere in England and Wales yet will, along with government grants to support wage increases, mean I can deliver on the commitment I made when elected to provide 250 additional police officers by next May and maintain firefighter numbers. “The additional £7.4million for police and fire and rescue funded by local council taxpayers this year will be invested in technology, vehicles, 65 more police officers and specialist staff to further expand the contact centre and significantly uplift those dedicated to protecting children and vulnerable people.” Staffordshire Commissioner Ben Adams

The Commissioner’s report said he intended to push ahead win greater sharing of back office services between the police and fire service.

“Everyone in my Office of the Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner is very aware that our communities expect good governance, prudent financial control and effective partnership with other agencies at the lowest possible cost. “I have been able to establish strong relationships with local community safety partners, criminal justice agencies, health authorities and others. “Working together with Staffordshire Police and Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service, we are well placed to address drug and alcohol addiction, reduce violence, serve justice more quickly, prevent accidents and fires and tackle crime and anti-social behaviour. “We will keep Staffordshire safe.” Staffordshire Commissioner Ben Adams

The meeting of the Staffordshire Police, Fire and Crime Panel will be held on 3rd July.