More than 2,000 cars will be on show when an event returns to Lichfield this weekend.

Rotary Cars in the Park will take place on Saturday (1st July) and Sunday.

Money raised in donations from the event are distributed to good causes.

A spokesperson said:

“There will be more than 2,000 cars to see, fairground rides, BMX displays and food stalls.”

For more details visit the Rotary Cars in the Park website.