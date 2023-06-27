An Abbots Bromley man has been honoured for four decades of service as an on-call firefighter.

Simon Wilson began his work with Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service in June 1983.

The 58-year-old has since gained promotion to become Abbots Bromley Fire Station’s on-call crew manager.

Colleagues and family joined him for a ceremony to honour his commitment to the local community.

Simon said:

“When I first walked through the doors of Abbots Bromley Fire Station, I never thought I’d last 40 minutes, let alone 40 years. “It has been such a rewarding and fulfilling career that has given me an opportunity to serve the local community. “Working for Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service has allowed me to meet and work with so many wonderful people who go above and beyond to make a difference to our communities and support those most vulnerable when they’re often in the most difficult moments of their lives. “And to be thanked for your life-saving actions by those who have been in those difficult moments, I’m truly grateful. “All of my colleagues at the fire service are inspirational. I’d like to thank everyone who I’ve been fortunate to work alongside both in the service and across our partners. Your support has made my time in the service one I will always treasure.” Simon Wilson

Deputy Chief Fire Officer, Glynn Luznyj, who was at the presentation, said:

“We would like to say massive congratulations to Simon on his exemplary service. “We would also like to thank Simon’s immediate family for their support in his endeavours as a firefighter for 40 years.” Glynn Luznyj

For more information on becoming an on-call firefighter, visit the Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service website.