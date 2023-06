One of the Lichfield Festival’s associate artists will be performing works by Mozart, Schumann and Chopin as part of this year’s event.

Danny Driver will give a concert at St Michael’s Church on 8th July.

A spokesperson said:

“Recognised internationally as an artist of sophistication, insight and musical depth, his appearances at the festival have been a highlight since his first 2018 residency.” Lichfield Festival spokesperson

Tickets for the concert are £20 and can be booked online.