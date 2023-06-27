A report has recommended newly-built houses in Lichfield are allowed to remain in place.

The development of eight houses on land next to the Greyhound Inn pub building on Upper St John Street had been called in for discussion by the planning committee over concerns about noise.

But a meeting next week will hear that a new noise report has been supplied, with the recommendation that the retention of the properties is approved.

A report said the use of specific glazing and control over any future plant equipment associated with alterations to the pub meant the scheme should be given the green light.

“Noise impacts considered included the potential for patron noise arising from the Greyhound Inn public house which is immediately adjacent to the application site, and road noise resulting from Upper St John Street which is a busy main route into and out of Lichfield city centre. “The report included a range of mitigation measures to be employed into the development where extensions and alterations were proposed to the public house. “The noise impacts have been given full and thorough consideration and with respect to this application for the retention of eight houses the scheme remains acceptable.” Planning report

The meeting of the planning committee will take place on 3rd July.