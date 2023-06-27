Families are invited to immerse themselves in a free interactive experience at the National Memorial Arboretum this summer.

The New World will run from 20th July to 1st September at the Alrewas centre for remembrance.

It has been created in collaboration with immersive environments arts organisation Wild Rumpus, and introduces six distinct themed areas that encourage creative, physical and reflective activity by encouraging people to contemplate the experience of exploring new places.

Rachel Smith, head of participation and learning at the National Memorial Arboretum, said:

“Our unique summer programme invites visitors to imagine themselves transported to a new and wonderful place, through the power of their own imagination. “Each adventure around The New World will be as unique as those who have chosen to travel and will inspire reflection, understanding, and growth, promoting connection through play.” Rachel Smith

Visitors will be guided on their journey by the spin of a wheel, sending them on an unpredictable adventure around each installation and allowing them to complete fun activities that will challenge their imagination along the way.

Rowan Cannon, director of Wild Rumpus, said:

“Created using recycled and repurposed material, The New World has been designed to provide a new way to experience and celebrate the arboretum. “Working together with the arboretum team, we take families on an immersive technicolour journey, encouraging them to explore wondrous lands, discovering new worlds as they move through individual playscapes using the power of their imagination.” Rowan Cannon

For more details visit thenma.org.uk/thenewworld.