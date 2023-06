Time is running out for people to be in with a chance of winning thousands of pounds worth of prizes in a fundraising raffle.

Ticket sales close on 30th June for the St Giles Hospice summer raffle.

The draw will take place on the 18th July, with money raised going to support the work of the Whittington-based charity.

Tickets are £1 and 40 prizes are up for grabs. Details of how to play are available on the St Giles Hospice website.