The best of swing and rock ‘n’ roll will be on offer when a band perform in Lichfield.
Outatime will be at The Feathers on Friday (30th June).
Admission to the Beacon Street venue is free with the three-piece group on stage from 9pm.
Lichfield's only independent news publisher
