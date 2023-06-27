Outatime
The best of swing and rock ‘n’ roll will be on offer when a band perform in Lichfield.

Outatime will be at The Feathers on Friday (30th June).

Admission to the Beacon Street venue is free with the three-piece group on stage from 9pm.

