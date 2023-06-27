Lichfield’s MP has backed plans to restore a bust of Samuel Johnson to its original home in the city centre.

The sculpture was removed in the 1960s before ending up at an auction in 2017.

The current owner has offered to gift it to the city as long as it returns to its original location at 10 Bird Street.

A planning application has now been submitted for the work to reinstall it.

Lichfield MP Michael Fabricant said:

“While I have no authority over local planning issues, I do hope that Lichfield District Council grants planning permission to restore Dr Samuel Johnson’s bust to 10 Bird Street, where it had been since 1809 before being removed in the planning desert of the 1960s. “Frankly, it is incredible that the planning barbarians of that time allowed it to be removed in the first place – these people did so much damage. “This a very generous bequest from the owner.” Michael Fabricant

The sculpture was originally put in place by Johnson collector Thomas George Lomax when he launched a printing business on Bird Street in 1809.

Many of the items in the former Mayor’s collection were later donated to the Samuel Johnson Birthplace Museum by his son, Alfred Charles Lomax.

Full details on the proposals to return the bust to its original home can be seen on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.