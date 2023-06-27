Foster carers in Staffordshire have been honoured for their long service.

The celebration event was hosted by Staffordshire County Council over the weekend.

Cllr Mark Sutton, cabinet member for children and young people, said:

“It’s great to celebrate with our foster carers who play an invaluable role in providing a secure and loving home and family to many of our children in care.

“Some of our foster families have been fostering for many years and the long service awards set to recognise their work.

“I would like to thank all our foster carers personally for the wonderful work that they do. Without their support, many of these children would not get the second chance of a fulfilling life that they deserve.

“The carers I spoke to told me that fostering is a hugely rewarding and satisfying thing to do and for many of them was one of the best moves they’ve ever made for themselves and their family.

“We are always looking for foster carers so I would encourage anyone who thinks they could make a difference to contact us.”

Cllr Mark Sutton, Staffordshire County Council