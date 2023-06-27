Visitors to Whittington were given a chance to explore a wide variety of green spaces as an open gardens event took part over the weekend.

The locations including some open from the first time and ranged from private to public spaces and gardens of a variety of sizes.

Warm weather allowed the proud gardeners to showcase their work and speak with visitors about the inspiration behind them.

A spokesperson said:

“Thank you to all those who opened their gardens and to the organisers for all the hard work which made the event possible.”

Green-fingered Whittington residents will continue to keep the village in full flower ahead of a visit by Heart of England in Bloom judges on 4th July.