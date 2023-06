Police are appealing for witnesses after two people were hit by pellets fired from a BB gun in Lichfield.

They were walking along Ivanhoe Road at 2.50pm on 24th June when a white Fiat 500 drove past them.

As the vehicle went by, the BB gun was fired out of the window at them.

Anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting incident 551 of 24th June.