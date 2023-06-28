Broadway star Melissa Errico will be showcasing her vocal prowess at a show at Lichfield Cathedral.

She will perform in the city – the only concert she will deliver outside of London this summer – on 11th July.

Her show, The Life and Loves of a Broadway Baby, will form part of the Lichfield Festival and include standards from Rodgers and Hart as well as Lerner and Lowe, along with music from her latest film noir album.

There will also be works by composing legend Michel Legrand. After being introduced to his music by her father, she later had the chance to to audition for his musical, Legrand – a link that would create a close relationship that continued until his death in 2019.

She explained:

“We became a working duet and he insisted on orchestrating for me an immense hundred-piece orchestra. “That album became eventually my Legrand Affair. I was deeply moved both to be asked to write his eulogy in The New York Times and to be the one American singer at his amazing memorial at the Grand Rex in Paris.” Melissa Errico

Her latest album and lockdown work, Out of the Dark: The Film Noir Project, creates a sultry, evocative, cabaret nightclub atmosphere – which she’ll be bringing to Lichfield audiences.

“I’ve been trying to bring together a kind of ‘jazz adjacent’ singing, as in my current Noir album – which I’m proud to say just won the Bistro Award for best concept album – alongside the glories of Broadway. “That’s the place I’m living right now, where jazz singing and theatre singing meet and blend. “I’ve had a semi-secret jazz life since I was in my twenties, and it’s thrilling to be working now, out in the open, with the world’s greatest jazz musicians.” Melissa Errico

For details on tickets for Melissa Errico’s show, visit the Lichfield Festival website.