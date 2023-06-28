Plans to pull down a multi-storey car park in Lichfield have sparked objections from city centre visitors and traders.

Lichfield District Council has put forward the proposal to demolish the Birmingham Road facility to make way for future redevelopment plans.

The authority has said a study revealed the car park is “underutilised”, operating at an average capacity of just 26% over the year. It added that the city centre has enough parking spaces to meet demand.

If the demolition plans are approved the vacant site will be used to host temporary activities, such as an outdoor cinema and pop-up retail and food outlets, until permanent development takes place.

The car park has been operating since the late 1960s and in the years since it has undergone repairs and maintenance to extend its lifespan.

Lichfield District Council said:

“Upon successful approval of the planning application, additional parking spaces in Frog Lane, opposite the train station and in the heart of the city centre, will be made available before the car park is demolished to cater for short-term parking needs for an interim period. “The demolition of the car park will mark the start of visible progress on the Birmingham Road site redevelopment which the Lichfield City Centre Masterplan commits to delivering by 2026. “Ongoing collaboration with city centre design consultants and potential development partners will incorporate recent feedback from residents to create a city-gateway scheme that the entire community can take pride in.” Lichfield District Council

“One of the closest car park to the shops”

But the demolition proposals, submitted earlier this month, have met with concerns from locals and visitors about where theatre-goers and disabled people will park.

Paul Cornhill said:

“The destruction of the car park will affect the Garrick adversely as access for older people and the disabled is easier from this car park. “It is at the very centre of Lichfield and is used by people attending the Garrick for the cinema, stage performances and access to the Green Room. It is one of the closest car parks to the shops and is accessible 24 hours a day seven days a week. “If the intention was to demolish this car park maybe it would have been a good idea to have built a replacement first – the car park behind the bus station could have been built as a multi storey rather than just a flat car park. “Better yet use this space for your market and food stalls and keep the multi-storey we have.” Paul Cornhill

Tracey Lumb, director of Friary Shoes, said:

“Our customers tell us that during mornings in the week and all day at weekends they do struggle to park. If we lose this car park this will make this situation worse. “I understand that there are some more spaces being made available on Frog Lane, however this will be nowhere near the amount available in the multi-storey. “My husband and I do have parking permits for Lichfield and sometimes if we come into work a little later after 10.30am we struggle to park. “Is there any reason that the Birmingham Road eyesore opposite the train station could not be flattened and used as temporary car parking while the multi-storey is demolished? “It is very concerning that this may have a drastic impact on the trade of not just ourselves but other retailers in Lichfield, when trade has still not reached the same level as before Covid.” Tracey Lumb, Friary Shoes

