A Fradley open gardens event was given a helping hand by a local housebuilder.
Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes donated £1,000 to the event, which took place over the weekend.
The money will go into the fundraising pot which will support local groups and events.
Sandy Carruthers, from Fradley Open Gardens, said:
“This event has helped to bring the community together and enabled residents to meet others who they wouldn’t normally come in contact with.
“Our aim is also to help bring together the children of the village by donating funds to their community groups.
“All profits are distributed to the village organisations that are doing a sterling job in promoting gardening to local schoolchildren.”Sandy Carruthers