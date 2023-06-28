Lichfield’s MP says he was “pleased” to see data regarding his voting record in Parliament.

Figures for 2022-23 have shown that Michael Fabricant was in the top 7% of participants in the House of Commons.

The statistics show that the Conservative MP took part in 91.2% of votes compared to an average across all MPs of 69%.

Mr Fabricant said:

“In other words, out of 650 MPs, a total of 604 voted fewer times than me in the 2022-23 Parliamentary session. “The voting record of MPs is an indicator of their work in Parliament, though some MPs will be unable to vote for health reasons or because they are away on official visits for House business, or for other reasons. “Nevertheless, I was pleased to see from data published by the House of Commons Library that I was in the top 7% for voting.” Michael Fabricant

One vote Mr Fabricant did not take part in recently was one related to the report from a cross-party committee which found that former Primer Minister Boris Johnson had deliberately misled MPs on the issue of lockdown parties at Downing Street during the pandemic.

Mr Fabricant, who was awarded a knighthood in Mr Johnson’s departure honours, said: