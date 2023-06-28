Lichfield retailer says more than half a million pounds has been distributed to members as part of a dividend scheme.
Central Co-op makes the payment twice a year, with the amount received based on how much individuals have shopped in the company’s stores.
The most recent payout saw 136,294 members share £550,980.
A spokesperson said:
“The continued support of members also allows the society to invest a proportion of its profits into important community projects through the Community Dividend Fund, which supports hundreds of local good causes each year.”Central Co-op spokesperson
Average of £4 per member – not a lot over 6 months!!