A Lichfield woman has received the British Empire Medal.
Sarah Coffey received the honour in recognition of services to sport after her work as executive assistant to the chief executive officer at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.
The medal was presented by the Lord-Lieutenant, Mr Ian Dudson CBE KStJ, on behalf of the King at a ceremony at Staffordshire County Council this week.
Sarah said:
“I am extremely proud to be awarded the British Empire Medal for services to sport – it is such an honour to be work in sport and be involved in the organisation of so many amazing events.”Sarah Coffey BEM