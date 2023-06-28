Prices on the M6 Toll for local journeys are being frozen at their current level, bosses have confirmed.

Motorists exiting at T4 for Lichfield, T5 for Shenstone or T6 Burntwood will see toll charges remain at the current level.

There will be an increase for vehicles going end to end on the M6 Toll though, with daytime prices rising by 40p for cars and 60p for vans.

Michael Whelan, general manager for the M6 Toll, said:

“As a private operator, we rely on toll income to maintain, operate and invest in the road, so it’s important to closely monitor traffic levels and the prices we charge to get the balance right. “These latest changes show our commitment to the local community, and form part of an ongoing initiative to ease congestion and improve safety on the local road network.” Michael Whelan, M6 Toll

The toll road will also see pricing “simplified” with two rates operating for each vehicle class all week.

Full details of the changes – which kick in from 4th July – can be found online.