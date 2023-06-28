A review of parliamentary boundaries has confirmed a part of Lichfield will not move to a neighbouring constituency.

Initial proposals by the Boundary Commission for England had suggested Streethay could sit within the Tamworth voting area.

But the final recommendations have decided Streethay residents will continue to vote for Lichfield’s MP.

However, Whittington will be placed in the Tamworth constituency as per the initial proposals.

The review has been designed to balance out the numbers of people living in each area.

Secretary to the commission, Tim Bowden, said:

“The recommendations we have published today mark the end of a thorough and consultative process to build the new map of Parliamentary constituencies. “We have taken into account over 60,000 public comments, travelled the country, and heard many passionate views about how best to reflect local community ties in our recommendations. “We are confident that our final recommendations are the best reflection of the statutory rules Parliament has set us. “We are incredibly grateful to everyone who has participated in the 2023 Boundary Review.” Tim Bowden

The initial proposals drew criticism from residents, with hundreds calling for Streethay to remain in the Lichfield constituency.

The final recommendations can be viewed at boundarycommissionforengland.independent.gov.uk.