An archive of vintage underwear has sold for £4,600 by a Lichfield auctioneer.
The items had been saved by Jim French when a manufacturer closed in 2004.
The archive was sold by Richard Winterton Auctioneers on behalf of his wife, Sue French, who decided to pass on the collection following Jim’s death in 2020.
Sue said:
“Jim would be over the moon.
“I’m so proud of him and all he achieved. He didn’t have an easy life but he was fortunate enough to be from a family with a very positive mindset and he taught me to be positive-minded.
“The auction has been a fantastic tribute to Jim’s hard work and everything he did in the area.”Sue French