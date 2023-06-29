Transatlantic duo A Different Thread will make a welcome return to Lichfield next month.

Local performer Robert Jackson and North Carolina native Alicia Best met while busking in Ireland in 2016 and have been on the road together ever since.

They will be back at The Hub at St Mary’s on 21st July.

They will be joined for the Lichfield gig by Farefeld and Banjo Jen.

Robert said:

“We can’t wait to close out our UK tour with this hometown show.” Robert Jackson

Tickets are £16 and can be booked at thehubstmarys.co.uk.