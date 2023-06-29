Council chiefs have backed proposals for a land transfer as part of a plan to bring a new cinema to Lichfield city centre.
The joint venture with Evolve Estates, owners of the Three Spires shopping centre, will see the former Debenhams building converted into a multi-screen facility.
A report of decisions made at the meeting of the cabinet at Lichfield District Council said:
“The cabinet agreed and recommended to full council that Lichfield District Council’s freehold ownership of the Three Spires Shopping Centre site – excluding the Debenham’s building and six retail units at 32 to 44 Bakers Lane – be exchanged for the leasehold of the same six retail properties.”Lichfield District Council
Cllr Mike Wilcox, cabinet member for waste, recycling, ecology and climate change, said he was pleased the local authority was retaining control of some parts of the site.
“We are still holding the freehold of those six units so it stops anyone doing anything without our consent, which gives us peace of mind that someone can’t come along and do something else with it.”Cllr Mike Wilcox, Lichfield District Council
The cinema had originally been planned as part of the Birmingham Road Site on land where the failed Friarsgate scheme had been proposed more than a decade ago.
But the joint venture will now see the retail unit previously occupied by Debenhams and TJ Hughes converted to create the new facility along with food and beverage outlets.
Proposals have also been put forward which would see the demolition of the nearby multi-storey car park and the removal of some of the existing stores in the Three Spires shopping centre, with visuals of how the finished project will look showcasing a wider precinct area.
The hope is that such a move would also open up the cinema area to link in with any future development on the Birmingham Road land.
The final decision on the land transfer will be made at a meeting of the council on 11th July.
I may have misunderstood this deal but my reading of the LDC and Councillor Wilcox’s statements is that the ‘land transfer’ to these developers is actually a sale of these land and property assets to the developers. The price paid by the developers being an agreement to build a cinema and some food outlets that they will then lease from LDC that will retain the freehold of those properties. However LDC will have given up the rest of the precinct that will be owned by the developers.
In the current economic climate and property market conditions is this the best time to sell public assets? Does the development of multi-plex cinema make sense when existing cinema companies are struggling? What happens if the cinema complex fails to be economically viable and faces closure? Will it be subsidised by LDC or will LDC be left with just a derelict cinema site having given up the rest of the precinct to the developers?
Good idea or taken to the cleaners?
Will the cinema discussion ever stop
…..is Lichfield getting a cinema or not? I suspect not as they’ve been discussing this subject, as well as the Friarsgate development, since the dawn of man.
In the meantime i guess we’ll have to put up with instant access to movies on Prime, Netflix, Disney +, Apple TV, Sky Movies, and then watch them on our high definition room filling flat screen TVs in the comfort of our own homes with a beer and popcorn, that didn’t cost the earth.
It’s a dreadful deal and I hope the Council has the sense to block it. If a cinema is dependent on Lichfield giving away its prime assets, it’s not worth it. The developers seem to be taking the Council for a ride.