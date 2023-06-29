The finishing touches are being put on a new primary school in Lichfield.

The £7million project to build the Anna Seward Primary School is almost complete with the keys due to be handed over to Arthur Terry Learning Partnership bosses next week.

The two storey facility will eventually offer up to 210 school and 26 nursery places.

Built as part of the new Deanslade Park housing development, the school has been named after the romantic poet Anna Seward who lived in Lichfield.

It is due to welcome the first pupils through the gates in September.