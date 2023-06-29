A Lichfield singing group has celebrated its first anniversary.

The Lichfield Tuneless Choir marked the occasion with a performance featuring their favourite songs and poems written by members.

The group is led by Sarah Spare who said she was pleased with the success of the group in its first year, which was set up to give people a chance to participate regardless of experience.

“If you can sing in your car, you can sing in our choir. “Lichfield Tuneless Choir has focused on the joy of taking part rather than the hitting of every note perfectly. “We embarked on our musical adventure by serenading shoppers from the bottom of the escalators at Tesco last December, raising nearly £200 for the Pathway Project in just one hour.” Sarah Spare

The group has since gone on to perform at events such as the St Giles Hospice Solstice Walk.

Sessions take place on Wednesdays at 6.30pm at Wade Street Church. For more details visit www.tunelesschoir.com/lichfield.