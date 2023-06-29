Residents in Whittington have been reassured they will continue to be represented by Lichfield’s MP until the next General Election after voting boundaries were redrawn.

The Boundary Commission for England has delivered a final set of proposals as part of efforts to balance out the numbers voting for each Member of Parliament across the country.

The changes mean that at the next election Whittington residents will vote for the Tamworth MP.

Earlier proposals to move Streethay to the neighbouring area have been ditched, however.

Lichfield MP Michael Fabricant said that while losing Whittington was disappointing, he was keen to reassure them that the changes will not kick in immediately.

“Until the next General Election, the Lichfield constituency will remain unchanged – but at the next General Election, the constituency will be fought on the new boundaries and the MP for Lichfield will then represent the redrawn constituency. “The change has come about to ensure that constituencies all represent the same number of electors, give or take 5%. The new Lichfield constituency will have 74,942 people entitled to vote based on their nationality and age. “While some constituencies have been changed out of all recognition, Lichfield has undergone only two changes – Whittington will be moved to Tamworth as the constituency was too small, while Wall will join Lichfield to keep the ward of Hammerwich with Wall together. “Originally, the Boundary Commission for England wanted to move the ward of Whittington and Streethay in its entirety to Tamworth, but after strong objections from the residents of Streethay and myself, the commission has, unusually, split the ward so Streethay will remain with Lichfield constituency. “This is an important and very welcome change to their original report which would have had one half of Lichfield Trent Valley station in Lichfield and the other half along with Streethay in Tamworth constituency. “I am sad to be losing any part of the Lichfield constituency, but to keep numbers even, I understand why there has had to be this change. “But I want to reiterate that up until the next General Election I will continue to represent constituents on the existing boundaries, including Whittington.” Michael Fabricant

Secretary to the commission, Tim Bowden, said the changes had followed a lengthy process of review.

“The recommendations we have published today mark the end of a thorough and consultative process to build the new map of Parliamentary constituencies. “We have taken into account over 60,000 public comments, travelled the country, and heard many passionate views about how best to reflect local community ties in our recommendations. “We are confident that our final recommendations are the best reflection of the statutory rules Parliament has set us. “We are incredibly grateful to everyone who has participated in the 2023 Boundary Review.” Tim Bowden

The final recommendations can be viewed at boundarycommissionforengland.independent.gov.uk.