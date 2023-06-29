Lichfield’s MP says he stands by his comments despite being criticised for them by a committee investigating the conduct of Boris Johnson.
Michael Fabricant is one of a number of supporters of the former Prime Minister named by the Privileges Committee in the report looking at a “campaign of interference” in their work.
Mr Johnson resigned after the cross-party group found he had misled Parliament over parties in Downing Street during the Covid pandemic.
But Mr Fabricant was among those critical of the committee, posting on social media:
“Serious questions will need to be asked about the manner in which the investigation was conducted.
“These were no jurists as was apparent by the tone of the examination.
“The question of calibre, malice and prejudice will need to be answered now or by historians.”Michael Fabricant
The report said “unprecedented and co-ordinated pressure” had been applied by a group of MPs.
But after being named alongside the likes of Nadine Dorries and Jacob Rees-Mogg, the Lichfield MP said he remained critical of the committee.
He said:
“I stand by my statement – some of the members of the Privileges Committee treated their witness, Boris Johnson, with contempt by gestures and other actions.
“Had it been in a law court, the judge would have called them to order.
“Respect for the committee needs to be earned.
Now, it has been said by some that the Privileges Committee is not a ‘court of law’. However, the committee clearly wishes to be treated as one hearing witnesses under oath and pronouncing judgements – they must then behave with the dignity and probity of a Court of Law.
“They have not done this and at least one member of the committee stands accused of breaking lockdown rules.”Michael Fabricant
In response: The inquiry was unanimously approved by the House of Commons.
Original chair Bryant recused himself
Harman asked HoC authorities if it was OK for her to continue as chair – they said yes
The committee had a Tory majority
Harman didn’t vote, but the other 6 members of cttee agreed report.
The report was accepted by the HoC almost nem con
Dissenters felt so strongly about it that they didn’t vote.
There are the facts.
Tell us – in facts, not emotion – what part of that activity brings the HoC into disrepute
Tell us – in facts not emotion – which part(s) of the report are wrong
Tell us how calling the process a kangaroo court (a) helps and (b) is justified.
I am sure that if there was any validity in these claims of ‘contempt’ in the behaviour of the committee, Boris Johnson’s rather expensive and publicly funded team of lawyers would have raised it at the time or later. They didn’t and haven’t. The only squeals of displeasure have come from a small cortege of recently ennobled sycophants. Arise Sir Michael!
What a disgrace he is, least of all to the people of Lichfield.
Simply shameful Mr Fabricant. Ultimately everything Johnson was,and is involved with becomes tainted and soured.
So far down the track and politically soiled; still attempting to defend your association with this disgraced,incompetent ex Prime Minister,and seeking too ,somehow justify your own take on the situation.
Mr Fabricant me thinks you backed the wrong horse and will shortly be following Johnson over the same metaphorical cliff. It’s a rat trap baby and you’ve been caught, as someone once said.
Now we know what our MP does whilst in the House of Commons – he partakes of “a campaign of interference” with the Privileges Committee of the House, it’s most senior committee. Yet another reason for us to be ashamed of our member. As much as I disagree with him, he is fully entitled to his views about Boris Johnson and to disagree with the Committee’s findings, just as a few MPs had enough courage of their convictions to stand up and support Johnson in Parliament, but our MP is not entitled to interfere with the work of the Committee, which, let us remind ourselves, was set up with the unanimous approval of the House. Shame on you, Mr Fabricant, for skulking around in the background when you hadn’t even the courage to stand up, speak and vote for Johnson in the Commons debate.
This is an ill advised position as he stands to claim a knighthood purely from a list given by Boris Johnson. You could argue this cronyism completely invalidates his criticism, I certainly would but I think it goes further due to the association with the other MPs that are also criticising the committee.
There seems to be an ‘old guard’ of Tories that think they can do whatever they want as an MP and do not want to be held to account by any authority.
Whatever the motive, it is quite embarrassing and you would think, at this point, unnecessary as John is not even an MP and Fabricant has his knighthood…
And yet, just yesterday, Lichfield Live quoted Sir Michael as saying that he “agreed in general with the Committees findings” but had abstained from voting on the Privileges Committee report because he disagreed “with the harshness of their ‘sentence’”:
https://lichfieldlive.co.uk/2023/06/28/lichfield-mp-pleased-with-data-highlighting-his-voting-record-in-parliament/
So can Sir Michael perhaps offer us some clarity regarding his position? He seems to simultaneously hold grave concerns about the “calibre, malice and prejudice” of the Committee while nonetheless agreeing ‘in general’ with the Committee’s findings, only dissenting from the recommendation of a 90-day suspension. Could Sir Michael clarify for his constituents whether he would have voted for the report if it had kept to its original recommendation of a 10-day suspension? And if he now agrees with the report ‘in general’, will he apologise for all the times he defended the former PM’s Partygate lies?
A few days ago, you were reported as saying:
Mr Fabricant, who was awarded a knighthood in the former Prime Minister’s outgoing honours list, said:
You did not mention the serious questions, that needed to be raised. What has changed?