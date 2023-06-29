Lichfield’s MP says he stands by his comments despite being criticised for them by a committee investigating the conduct of Boris Johnson.

Michael Fabricant is one of a number of supporters of the former Prime Minister named by the Privileges Committee in the report looking at a “campaign of interference” in their work.

Mr Johnson resigned after the cross-party group found he had misled Parliament over parties in Downing Street during the Covid pandemic.

But Mr Fabricant was among those critical of the committee, posting on social media:

“Serious questions will need to be asked about the manner in which the investigation was conducted. “These were no jurists as was apparent by the tone of the examination. “The question of calibre, malice and prejudice will need to be answered now or by historians.” Michael Fabricant

The report said “unprecedented and co-ordinated pressure” had been applied by a group of MPs.

But after being named alongside the likes of Nadine Dorries and Jacob Rees-Mogg, the Lichfield MP said he remained critical of the committee.

He said: