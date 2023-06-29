The glitz and glamour of one of the world’s most famous jazz clubs rubs off on Lichfield this summer.

James Pearson, artistic director of Ronnie Scott’s will be joined by violinist and vocalist Lizzie Ball for a Lichfield Festival show.

Their partnership was one of the standout highlights of last year’s even when they wowed the audience with their arrangements of Gershwin’s Rhapsody in Blue and the American Classics.

So much of an impact did they make that the pair have been brought back as associate artists until 2025 – meaning they will will appear together in Celebrating the Songwriters at Lichfield Cathedral on 14th July, before Lizzie presents Coco Chanel and Igor Stravinsky: A Musical Portrait at The Hub at St Mary’s on 16th July.

Lizzie said she was looking forward to teaming up once more with James.

“We have worked on many shows together at Ronnie’s, both on James’ own productions and also on my own venture, Classical Kicks, which I created in 2012 and made a monthly residency at the club. “It was the very first ‘classical’ night there, and we had everything from beatboxing rappers to renowned string quartets, selling out shows for almost a decade. “Celebrating the Songwriters at the Lichfield Festival is such a highlight for me, because these are songwriters who I have been particularly attached to my whole life. “Carole King is just the epitome of a female icon in music, her songs totally encapsulate the essence of the human condition, I feel particularly from the feminine side. I am really excited to be singing a few of her true classics, alongside some beautiful timeless songs from the incredible Joni Mitchell.” Lizzie Ball

The second performance at the Lichfield Festival by Lizzie will offer a glimpse into the lives of French fashionista Coco Chanel and celebrated Russian composer Igor Stravinsky.

“This was created following the success of my show about Frida Kahlo. I love to produce shows within the classical context which take on more of a theatrical, all-encompassing feel. “It was borne out of an easy to fall in love with subject matter – Paris in the 1920s and 1930s. It was just an unbelievable, sizzling hot bed of music, dance, art, with some of the game changers in history, such as Coco Chanel, Igor Stravinsky, Diaghilev’s Ballet Russes, Picasso, Matisse, Ravel, Josephine Baker to name but a few. “And then you had all the personal goings on, one of the most notable being the alleged affair between Chanel and Stravinsky, which gave rise to some of Stravinsky’s most brilliant composition. “It’s a very eclectic programme from Piaf to Stravinsky, with a true element of spoken storytelling throughout – and I could not do the show without the incredible virtuosity of Miloš Milivojević who is truly one of the most exceptional accordion players of our time.” Lizzie Ball

For ticket details visit www.lichfieldfestival.org.