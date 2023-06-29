Plans to convert a former church in Armitage into a residential property have been approved.

The Grade II Listed building on Rugeley Road has been empty since 1998, with the site suffering a chequered past which saw it used without the owner’s knowledge to grow cannabis plants.

A planning statement said the change of use was needed to ensure the long-term future of the site.

“A viable end use is required in order to avoid further deterioration of the building and to safeguard it into the future. “The application proposes the change of use of the building to form a single dwellinghouse.” Planning statement

