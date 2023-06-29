Gardeners are being invited to attend a free workshop in Shenstone to help them care for their plants during warm weather.

The session takes place at Dobbies garden centre at 10.30am on 1st July.

Suitable for amateur and seasoned gardeners, the workshop will showcase different varieties of plants to brighten up outdoor spaces and how to ensure they thrive as temperatures soar.

Dobbies’ horticultural director, Marcus Eyles, said:

“With the high temperatures across the UK it is important to take extra care of your summer plants to help them bloom, while also considering how to water, feed and look after them in a sustainable way. “Anyone attending our free Grow How event in Shenstone will have the chance to chat with our experts and get bespoke advice that will help their garden thrive this summer.” Marcus Eyles, Dobbies

For more details, visit the Dobbies website.