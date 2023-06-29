Time is running out for people in Lichfield and Burntwood with overdue library books to return them before late charges are reintroduced.

Fees were suspended during the Covid pandemic, but will be reintroduced from 1st July.

A maximum charge will be £6 per item, as well as a replacement if books are lost or damaged.

Cllr Victoria Wilson, cabinet nember responsible for libraries at Staffordshire County Council, said: