Time is running out for people in Lichfield and Burntwood with overdue library books to return them before late charges are reintroduced.
Fees were suspended during the Covid pandemic, but will be reintroduced from 1st July.
A maximum charge will be £6 per item, as well as a replacement if books are lost or damaged.
Cllr Victoria Wilson, cabinet nember responsible for libraries at Staffordshire County Council, said:
“Many people have reconnected with their library since the pandemic which is great and we’re now urging people to return any overdue items before the start of July when charges are re-introduced.
“Getting the items back in on time means we can then get them loaned out again to other readers.
“There are lots of things library users can do to avoid overdue charges, so speak to a member of staff when you’re next in your library.”Cllr Victoria Wilson, Staffordshire County Council