Artists are being invited to showcase their talents for a competition in Lichfield.

Lichfield Arts is welcoming entries in any two dimensional medium except for photography up to A1 in size.

This year’s theme is The Miracle of Life and the closing date for entries is 19th August.

A Lichfield Arts spokesperson said:

“The L2F Art competition is an important part of the L2F Festival, and it allows us an opportunity to showcase the visual arts and the many talented artists in Lichfield and across the country. “It is free to enter, and we look forward to seeing your work soon.” Lichfield Arts spokesperson

Photographs of the finished art can be emailed to Heather.Fowler@lichfieldarts.org.uk or they can be sent to L2F 2023 Art Competition, Lichfield Arts, Donegal House, Lichfield, Staffordshire, WS13 6LU.

All entries must include the artist’s name, address, email address, telephone number, the medium used and an approximate size of the piece.

A shortlist of entries will be drawn up with a selection chosen for display in the Samuel Johnson Birthplace Museum between 7th and 15th October.