TV personality Bobby Seagull will use a Lichfield Festival event to lift the lid on his efforts to persuade the nation to enjoy maths.

The show at the Lichfield Guildhall on 9th July will see the University Challenge star share stories about his love of numbers.

A spokesperson said:

“From going viral on University Challenge, Bobby Seagull started his unexpected media career pairing up with quiz rival Eric Monkman for BBC Two‘s Monkman and Seagull’s Genius Guide to Britain. “Since then, Bobby has used his media platform to promote maths in all areas including TV, writing and audio.” Lichfield Festival spokesperson

Ticket details are available on the Lichfield Festival website.