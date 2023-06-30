A Burntwood business is celebrating after its sales and marketing director scooped a national award.

Kelly Vasey, from Espace Global Freight, was named Everywoman Freight Leader at a ceremony in London.

The award recognises female professionals who have demonstrated exceptional leadership skills, innovation and dedication within the freight industry.

Kelly said:

“Simply to have been nominated for this award meant the world to me – but to actually win is something else.

“This recognition is not just for me but for every other strong and talented woman in our business. It represents our shared vision and collective efforts.

“All I ever want to do is inspire and support the remarkable people in our business and indeed the wider industry. I am truly honoured.”

Kelly Vasey