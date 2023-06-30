Mental health support, youth services and tackling loneliness are among the priorities for Burntwood residents, a consultation has found.

A meeting of Burntwood Town Council’s community and partnerships committee will hear the results of a survey which was completed by more than 220 residents.

It asked participants which issues they thought were the most important priorities for the area.

Mental health and wellbeing provision for adults and young people were top of the list, with youth services next on the list.

Other issues highlighted included tackling loneliness and isolation as well as tidying up the town.

The consultation was launched as part of plans to identify how best to use the Better Burntwood Fund which is run by the council.

A report said:

“Each year the Town Council sets aside £26k for the Better Burntwood Fund to provide a variety of grants for local voluntary and community organisations who work to benefit Burntwood. “The town council’s budget is relatively modest, however members have demonstrated a commitment to using a significant proportion of it to invest in local voluntary and community organisations and wish to ensure that the grants we provide add the most value and address the priority needs of the town. “The survey was launched for residents to complete to help members identify what those priorities are – and grants of up to £5,000 every year for three years will then be made available for local voluntary and community organisations to apply for based on those priorities, ensuring the project has the time and investment to deliver maximum benefit for our community.” Burntwood Town Council report

The results will be discussed at a meeting of the town council’s community and partnerships committee on 5th July.