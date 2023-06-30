Staff at a Burntwood school are celebrating after it was rated good by inspectors.

Ofsted praised the support given to students at Erasmus Darwin Academy.

The report from the inspectors – which has been released following their visit in May – said:

“Pupils are happy and achieve very well at Erasmus Darwin Academy. This is because leaders and teachers have carefully designed an ambitious curriculum. “Leaders across the school and trust have high expectations for pupils’ academic achievement. Pupils are rising to these expectations thanks to the effective delivery of the curriculum.” Ofsted report

Teaching staff at the school were also praised for going beyond the requirements of the national curriculum.