Staff at a Burntwood school are celebrating after it was rated good by inspectors.
Ofsted praised the support given to students at Erasmus Darwin Academy.
The report from the inspectors – which has been released following their visit in May – said:
“Pupils are happy and achieve very well at Erasmus Darwin Academy. This is because leaders and teachers have carefully designed an ambitious curriculum.
“Leaders across the school and trust have high expectations for pupils’ academic achievement. Pupils are rising to these expectations thanks to the effective delivery of the curriculum.”Ofsted report
Teaching staff at the school were also praised for going beyond the requirements of the national curriculum.
“For example, in geography pupils study about Asia and Africa in considerable detail to challenge any misconceptions they might have about the individual countries in these continents.
“Leaders have taken action to ensure that all pupils can read well. This includes reading time for all pupils and reading lessons in the library for Years 7 and 8. These have been effective in establishing a culture of reading.”Ofsted report
How is this a ‘celebration’ ? Shouldn’t this be the standard in schools today? i don’t see anything to celebrate other than the school has hit the criteria good enough to continue operating.