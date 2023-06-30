A motorcyclist has suffered serious head injuries after a crash in Alrewas.

The man in his 40s was riding a black Honda CBR motorbike near a junction on the A513 when it was involved in a collision with a red Ford Fiesta at 7.20pm yesterday (29th June).

A Staffordshire Police spokesperson said the biker was flown to hospital by air ambulance where he remains in a “critical condition”.

“The driver of the Fiesta stayed at the scene and has been helping officers with their inquiries. “Anyone who witnessed the collision or those who may have CCTV or dashcam footage of the area are asked to get in touch.” Staffordshire Police spokesperson

Anyone with information can call police on 101, quoting incident 722 of 29th June.