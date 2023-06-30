The opening date of a new cafe bar in Lichfield has been confirmed.

Titanic Brewery said their bod outlet off Yoxall Way in Streethay will open to the public on 10th July.

Jonathan Wright, head of retail at Titanic Brewery, said:

“Our bod cafe-bars are exciting, vibrant places where everyone can come together in one space. “We’ve been wanting to bring this concept to Lichfield for some time, and we cannot wait to share it with everyone this summer.” Jonathan Wright, Titanic Brewery

The Lichfield outlet will be the latest addition to the Staffordshire brewery business’ bod chain which operate as cafes in the day before becoming a bar in the evening.