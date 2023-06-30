Adults in Staffordshire who are worried about their weight are being invited to enrol on an NHS course.

The NHS Digital Weight Management Programme is offering people the chance to add themselves to the programme without seeing a doctor or medical professional.

Lindsay Cary, advanced weight management and diabetes dietitian and ICS weight management programme manager for Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent, said:

“Excess weight can lead to a number of health-related conditions ranging from Type 2 Diabetes to arthritis of the hip and knees, and it can make existing conditions more complicated. “That’s why it’s important we do everything possible to help people maintain a heathier weight and wellbeing by making small changes to their lives that can make a big difference. “There are a number of different online programmes to choose from, they all set realistic goals combining healthy eating, nutrition and exercise with behaviour change support. “There are even interactive versions that let you put questions to a dietitian.” Lindsay Cary

Participants can choose whether their GP is informed that they have enrolled on the programme – which lasts for 12 weeks – or can opt out of telling them.

“It’s a positive move that you can now go on one of these courses, which can be highly effective, without being referred by a GP or other professional. “You can now sign up without having been diagnosed with a weight-related health condition – you could just be wanting to be more active and have extra energy. “This can improve your physical and mental wellbeing. If you’re aged over 18 and your height-weight ratio means you meet the criteria, you will be accepted.” Lindsay Cary

For more details visit the NHS Digital Weight Management Programme website.