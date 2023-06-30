A sculpture made from 100,000 knives seized by police across the country has arrived in Lichfield.

The Knife Angel has been lowered into place off Frog Lane ahead of a month-long stay in the city.

The 27ft sculpture was designed by Alfie Bradley as a tribute to those who have lost their lives to knife crime.

Clive Knowles, who owns the sculpture, and anti-violence campaigners will be presented with awards for their work by Lichfield District Council leader Cllr Doug Pullen at a ceremony tomorrow (1st July).

Lichfield District Council’s principal community safety officer, Yvonne James, said:

“We are delighted to be welcoming the iconic Knife Angel to Lichfield. “It is an important mobile sculpture travelling around the country to support a national campaign against violence and aggression. “Compared with many towns and cities across the country Lichfield has relatively low levels of reported violence and knife crime but we must not become complacent. “There has been a national increase in offences, and it is imperative that we do all we can to educate, raise awareness and help protect our residents, children and visitors to the district.” Yvonne James

The Knife Angel’s visit to Lichfield has been funded by Staffordshire Commissioner Ben Adams and his deputy Helen Fisher.

The scultpure’s stay in the city will take place alongside a month of activities, including first aid training and the installation of knife bins across Lichfield and Burntwood.

Cllr Richard Cox, Lichfield District Council’s cabinet member for community engagement, said:

“Knife Angel is a stunning piece of art conveying an extremely serious message – knife attacks are horrific and all too often fatal and although Lichfield is the second lowest area in the county for knife crime, we must be vigilant and take every opportunity to highlight the dangers.” Cllr Richard Cox, Lichfield District Council

More information regarding the Knife Angel’s visit to Lichfield is available online.