Youngsters are being invited to learn about the role water plays in helping to care for their gardens at a workshop in Shenstone.

Dobbies garden centre will host the latest Little Seedlings Workshop at 10.15am tomorrow (2nd July).

Youngsters will learn about the water cycle in plants and why they need help to stay green and lush, particularly during the warmer months.

They will also find out about how to preserve water through mulching.

Chloe Bell, from Dobbies, said:

“Not only are these sessions a great way to keep children entertained, but it’s a great chance for them to meet friends and try something new. “If you haven’t already checked out our free sessions, please do come along this July and get involved.” Chloe Bell, Dobbies

For more details visit the Dobbies website.