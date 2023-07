An annual fixture has seen the trophy taken by the Lichfield Museum Bowling Club.

The contest against Lichfield City Council has been played since 1924.

The Swinfen Broun Challenge Trophy was taken by the bowling club as they saw off the council side by 107-54.

After the game, the Mayor of Lichfield, Cllr Ann Hughes, presented the cup to Lichfield Museum Bowling Club president, Fred Perry.