Award-winning guitarist Kieran Gunter will perform at the Lichfield Festival as part of the young artist series.

The London based composer and arranger will be at Swinfen Hall Hotel on 10th July.

A Lichfield Festival spokesperson said:

“A guitarist at ease in a great many styles, Kieran’s festival programme showcases that versatility and takes us on a journey starting in Europe with JS Bach and Sanz, across to South America and the Brazilian influences of Villa-Lobos and Jobim, before ending in the USA with the jazz classics of Charlie Parker and Duke Ellington.” Lichfield Festival spokesperson

Tickets for the concert are £16 and can be booked online.