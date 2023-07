Police are trying to trace a man who damaged a car in Lichfield.

The white BMW was targeted on Beech Gardens at 3.25am on Thursday (29th June).

A Staffordshire Police spokesperson said:

“The male used a knife to wreck each of the four tyres and scratch the paintwork of both sides of the car and the the bonnet.” Staffordshire Police spokesperson

Anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting incident 54 of 29th June.