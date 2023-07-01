An £800,000 scheme will improve safety for pedestrians, cyclists and motorists at a Lichfield junction, council chiefs have said.

Work will begin on the Eastern Avenue and Grange Lane link on Monday (3rd July).

The project will take nine weeks and see the installation of new traffic lights at the spot where motorcyclist Luke Cotton died in a crash in 2021.

Staffordshire County Council said it would also resurface Eastern Avenue from the junction of the A51 Stafford Road as well as upgrading an existing crossing to a toucan crossing.

A new puffin crossing will also be put in place across Grange Lane.

Cllr Robert Pritchard, cabinet support member for highways and transport at Staffordshire County Council said:

“This is an important safety scheme for the area that will also help to improve the experience of pedestrians and cyclists too, especially around the local school. “Our crews will be working hard over the next few weeks, and we have timed these works to cause the least amount of disruption. “The bulk of the work will be carried out during the school holidays when traffic is quieter, which will also help to minimise any inconvenience. “I’d like to thank people in advance for bearing with us through the duration of these works.” Cllr Robert Pritchard, Staffordshire County Council

Some works will also take place overnight to allow for a full road closure.

Further details on the project are available at www.staffordshire.gov.uk.