A new strategy will enhance support for children with special educational needs and disabilities in Staffordshire, a county council chief has said.

The proposals include the creation of additional provision in special schools and the introduction of local SEND inclusion teams to provide enhanced support to mainstream educational settings.

The strategy comes after the county saw a “significant” increase in the number of SEND pupils, with 16% of children in Staffordshire schools currently requiring special educational needs support or having an Education, Health and Care Plan.

Cllr Jonathan Price, cabinet member for education at Staffordshire County Council, said the new approach recognises the need to support mainstream schools’ strategies while also increasing capacity in special schools.

“Our goal is to provide every child and young person in Staffordshire with the best start in life and the opportunity to achieve their full potential. “These proposals mark a significant step towards achieving that vision. “By increasing support within mainstream schools and creating additional provision in special schools, we are working to ensure that children with SEND receive the tailored support they need in their local communities.” Cllr Jonathan Price, Staffordshire County Council

The proposals have been the subject of a consultation over the past six weeks which has seen responses from more than 400 people.

The proposals will also be discussed by the authority’s overview and scrutiny committee at a meeting on 6th July.

“We carefully considered the valuable feedback received during the public consultation and are confident that these initiatives will result in positive outcomes for our children and their families.” Cllr Jonathan Price, Staffordshire County Council

People can read more about the proposals and share their views here.