A summer holiday scheme will see children able to take part in water sports at Chasewater, councillors have confirmed.

The Holiday and Activity and Food (HAF) initiative is available to more than 23,000 children across Staffordshire who receive benefits-related free school meals.

Funded by the Department for Education, the scheme provides free activities – and for the first time Chasewater-based Pier 52 will take part to offer youngsters the chance to take part in stand-up paddle boarding and kayaking lessons.

Dean Russell, director of Pier 52, said:

“We’re really pleased to be part of the scheme and look forward to welcoming children who might not normally get the opportunity to try water sports, as the equipment can be quite expensive. “We are running the free classes in the morning for four days, every week over the summer holidays. The lessons are great to help build confidence and the paddleboarding is great for balance. “We can also cater for wheelchair users, giving them a new experience in the kayaks.” Dean Russell

HAF activities will run from 31st July to 1st September.

Cllr Mark Sutton, Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for children and young people, said:

“We’re extremely pleased with how the scheme has developed since it launched in 2021 and the addition of the water sports for this summer is great. “This continues to be a really important programme for Staffordshire families, especially with the continuing cost of living pressures.” Cllr Mark Sutton, Staffordshire County Council

All eligible children will have received a registration code from their school. Parents and carers should go to www.staffordshire.gov.uk/holidayactivities at 4pm on Monday (3rd July) to register for a timetable of activities in their local area.